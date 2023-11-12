Smithfield Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.0 %

BBY stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

