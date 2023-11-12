Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT Lowered to $11.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap One from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Snap One Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John H. Heyman sold 5,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $54,555.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,759,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,705,489.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,892 shares of company stock worth $79,443. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap One by 1,447.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 2,779.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 23.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap One by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
