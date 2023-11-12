Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,554,000 after buying an additional 4,969,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

