Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $398,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 125.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 58.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 181.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,067,164 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRO opened at $25.09 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

