Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after buying an additional 4,400,857 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,810,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,592,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

