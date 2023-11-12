SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSTI. Imperial Capital upgraded SoundThinking from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of SoundThinking from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.86.

SoundThinking stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.77 million, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundThinking during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SoundThinking by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SoundThinking in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 1,154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

