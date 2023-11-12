Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) is 1ST Source Bank’s Largest Position

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,404,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 1st Source comprises about 20.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 29.99% of 1st Source worth $310,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 1st Source by 1.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in 1st Source by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

1st Source Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.88. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

About 1st Source

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.