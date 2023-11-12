SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $114.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

