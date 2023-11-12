Square Token (SQUA) Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Square Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $41,793.17 and $48.39 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.02019196 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,026.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

