Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on December 1st

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

NYSE:SMP opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $765.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.64. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

