Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

