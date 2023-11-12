Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 8,167 shares.

Starcore International Mines Stock Up 10.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

