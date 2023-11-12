Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$94.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$77.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$83.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$85.86.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$83.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.42. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$45.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 5.9138177 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In related news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,571. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

