Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$96.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SJ has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price target on Stella-Jones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stella-Jones from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.86.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$83.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$68.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$45.95 and a one year high of C$84.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 5.9138177 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total transaction of C$26,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

