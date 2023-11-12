StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $454.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
