StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of USAT stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $454.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

