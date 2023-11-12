StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $6,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.