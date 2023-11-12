StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Agritech by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

