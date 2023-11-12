StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

