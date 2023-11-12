StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
