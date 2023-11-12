StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 million, a P/E ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

