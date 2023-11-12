StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Provident Financial

Provident Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PROV opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.