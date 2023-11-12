StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.05.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

