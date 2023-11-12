StockNews.com Upgrades Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.