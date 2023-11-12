Swiss National Bank Has $409 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $408,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $104.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

