Swiss National Bank Has $432.59 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $432,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $277.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

