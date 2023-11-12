Swiss National Bank Has $468.26 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,612,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $468,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $138.11 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

