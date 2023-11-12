Swiss National Bank Has $547.24 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,605,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $547,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 270,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,604,000 after purchasing an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

