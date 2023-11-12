Swiss National Bank Has $858.42 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,371,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of AbbVie worth $858,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

