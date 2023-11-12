Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,404,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 263,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Honeywell International worth $498,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $186.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

