Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 119,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Stryker worth $375,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $273.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $216.55 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.