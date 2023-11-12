Swiss National Bank Sells 121,400 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Deere & Company worth $411,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $373.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.45 and a 200 day moving average of $394.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

