Swiss National Bank Sells 1,891,400 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,385,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,891,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Pfizer worth $747,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

