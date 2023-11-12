Swiss National Bank Sells 1,927,500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,192,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,927,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Comcast worth $631,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

