Swiss National Bank Sells 473,900 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,804,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 473,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Medtronic worth $423,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $70.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.