Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,990 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

