Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,439,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after buying an additional 253,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,617,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 2.5 %

MELI stock opened at $1,374.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $815.85 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,296.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,261.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.