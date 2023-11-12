Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5,317.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $40.12 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.4053 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

