Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,028 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,264 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,292. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $216.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.20.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.