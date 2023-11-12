Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,029 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DLB opened at $87.12 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $91.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock worth $2,816,967. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

