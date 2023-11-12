Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,660 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 46.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,371 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,353,139.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,049,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,716,951.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,235 shares of company stock valued at $49,156,034 over the last 90 days. 18.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $109.17 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $786.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

