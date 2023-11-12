Synovus Financial Corp Takes $2.42 Million Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.10 and a 1 year high of $198.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

