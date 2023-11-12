Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the third quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taitron Components by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

