Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of TANH opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Get Tantech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tantech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the first quarter worth $185,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.