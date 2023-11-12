Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.58. Tapinator shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 571 shares changing hands.

Tapinator Stock Down 10.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

