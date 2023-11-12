Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

