TD Securities Analysts Give GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) a C$55.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$55.00 price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFL. Bank of America set a C$46.00 target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

