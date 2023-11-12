TD Securities Cuts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$40.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.22.

Shares of FTT opened at C$35.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$30.93 and a 12-month high of C$46.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

