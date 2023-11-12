TD Securities Raises Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $55.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BN. CSFB decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.4 %

BN opened at $32.06 on Friday. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,068.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after buying an additional 1,835,778 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,867,000 after buying an additional 5,192,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at about $1,847,395,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Brookfield by 21.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,237 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

