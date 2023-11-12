Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 739.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 896,370 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $91,011,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TER. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.