TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 5,903.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TFS Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

TFSL stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.15.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 418.53%.

Insider Activity

In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $248,234.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TFS Financial news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $248,234.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,836.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,262 shares of company stock valued at $321,361. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading

