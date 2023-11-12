The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

